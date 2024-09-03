Arunachal: Sex Racket Busted in Ziro, Eight Arrested, Four Women including Two Minor Rescued

ZIRO- The Ziro police have busted an interstate sex racket, rescued four victims including two minors. The police also arrested eight individuals including three women who are involved in this racket, informed Keni Bagra, SP Lower Subansiri in a press conference today.

The SP further informed that ” among the arrested are five men and three women, with two of the men allegedly involved as customers.

Among the Arrested individuals one Joon Hazarika ( 38 ) and her husband Ikramul Islam ( 34 ), are kingpin of this racket. Both are belongs to North Lakhimpur of Assam. Ikramul running a motor repairing garage in North Lakhimpur and recently have opened a garage in Ziro also.

Two others, Sudhanshu Mandal and his wife June Mandal, were also arrested by the police. The husband-wife duo allegedly used to take the girls to Zero on the pretext of taking them on a trip and hand them over to Ikramul and June.

Apart from these, the police has also arrested another girl named Anwar Khatun alias Jasmine ( 22 ) and her boyfriend Mustafizur Rahman ( 19) . Both of them used to seduce the customers.

The police team have also rescued four victims, including two minors”. All four victims are belongs to Assam, three from Nortk Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji district of Assam. All four rescued victims have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for necessary care and support,” SP informed.

Also Read- Police Arrest Two NSCN-IM cadres, and Recover Extortion Money in Naharlagun

The nature of this crime has deeply disturbed the local populace, raising urgent questions about the safety of children in the region.

The North East Human Rights group has raised serious concerns over the arrest of eight individuals in connection with immoral trafficking under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident, which occurred on the morning of August 29, 2024, has left the community in a state of fear and disgust.

In a letter addressed to the State Human Rights Commission of Arunachal Pradesh, the Superintendent of Police in Ziro, and the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ziro, the human rights organization has demanded immediate and thorough investigations into the matter.

Also Read- West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape ‘Aparajita’ bill

They emphasize the need for decisive action against those involved in such heinous activities, warning that a failure to act swiftly could lead to further erosion of societal safety and trust.

The organization has also called for comprehensive support and protection for the survivors, stressing the importance of their rehabilitation. Furthermore, they have urged a review of the operations of local offices and agencies to ensure that such crimes are not repeated, advocating for preventive measures that safeguard the region’s vulnerable populations, particularly its children.