Arunachal: Sex Racket Busted in Roing, Resort Owner, Manager Held

ROING- Police in Lower Dibang Valley district have busted an alleged prostitution racket following a late-night raid at a resort in the Meka area, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a team from Roing Police Station based on specific inputs and complaints from local residents regarding suspected illegal activities.

During the raid, four women, reportedly brought from Tinsukia, were rescued and taken into protective custody. Police also detained the resort manager, owner, and several customers who were allegedly found at the site during the operation.

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Officials said preliminary investigation indicates that the racket involved bringing women from outside the state, while most of the customers were local residents.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), and further investigation is underway.

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Police said they had been receiving multiple complaints from the public over the past few days, prompting the action. Authorities have also expressed concern about the possible involvement of local youth and the growing need to curb such activities in the region.

Efforts are ongoing to identify other individuals linked to the racket and to prevent similar incidents in the future, officials added.