Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Launched at Pathergaon in Namsai

NAMSAI- As part of Good Governance Week 2025, the Seva Aapke Dwar programme under the campaign “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” was inaugurated on Tuesday at Government Primary School, Pathergaon, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district.

The programme was inaugurated by Nang Kalyani Namchoom, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Namsai, in the presence of officials from various departments and members of the local community. The initiative aims to strengthen people-centric governance by delivering government services directly at the doorstep of citizens and ensuring timely redressal of public grievances.

A total of 17 government departments participated in the camp, providing information, on-the-spot services and grievance redressal related to various central and state government welfare schemes. Officials said the initiative was designed to reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices and improve accessibility to public services at the grassroots level.

During the programme, Soil Health Cards were distributed to farmers to promote scientific soil management and sustainable agricultural practices. Certificates of Election were also awarded to the newly elected representatives of the Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Pathergaon, Kaisu, Enten, Manofai and Nanam Khamyang, following the recently concluded Panchayat Elections 2025.

Local residents availed themselves of various services and interacted with departmental officials to seek clarification and resolution of issues. District officials stated that such outreach programmes play a crucial role in strengthening transparency, accountability and citizen engagement in governance.