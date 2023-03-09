ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar camp held at Zemithang

During this camp besides normal services and facilities, 2100 high yielding walnut grafted plants imported from Turkey were distributed to the farmers of Zemithang.

ZEMITHANG– The 6th and last Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 camp of the current financial year was held today at Zemithang headquarters under the banner Vibrant village programme.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo inaugurated the camp in presence of Adl. DC lungla Tashi Dhondup, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dhondup, Circle Officers, Nawang Thutan, Deewan Mara, Ama Nungu and other Head of offices from Tawang and Lungla sub division.

Department of tourism conducted interaction with the homestay owners wherein they were educated on hospitality service dos and donts by District Tourism officer, Tsering Deki. There are 14 registered homestay owners in Zemithang circle out of which 7 are beneficiary of Chief Minister’s Paryatan vikas yojana.

Health Department Tawang under its special vaccination drive which began on 6th of march 23, today provided MR and TD vaccinations. However due to non availability of data connectivity no registration under CMAAY and AB-PMJAY could be done. Publicity and awareness posters stickers on Drug menace, AIDs etc of the department of IPR under Arunachal Rising Campaign were launched by DC and distributed among the public.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang appealed the public to avail benefits of various schemes like ANBY, ANKY,etc and get registered for availing benefits under CMAAY and AB-PMJAY, the concerned departments implementing various schemes were asked to work more dedicatedly to bring these schemes to saturation. He asked the villagers living in the borders and defence personnel to keep good relation and work together to maintain cleanliness, hygienic environment, and for the better development of the country.

Circulars were issued a week before conduct of this Seva apke dwar to all departments to find the left out beneficiaries who could be covered during the camp and a total of 550 villagers benefitted from this camp informed EAC Cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup.

