Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp held at Jangda Village in Tawang

TAWANG : The District Administration of Tawang organized a Seva Aapke Dwar camp at Jangda village, aimed at delivering government services directly to citizens’ doorsteps. The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

At the inaugural session, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri explained the purpose of the initiative and encouraged residents to make use of the benefits. CWC Chairperson Norbu Drema gave a presentation on child rights, with special focus on the POCSO Act.

In her address, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted Seva Aapke Dwar as a flagship initiative ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes. She urged villagers to share grievances and actively engage with the administration. The ZPC lauded departmental efforts and urged citizens to maximize the opportunity.

The event witnessed wide participation, with 670 beneficiaries availing services from various departments. Saplings, organic fertilizers, and manure were distributed to promote sustainable farming. Villagers expressed appreciation by felicitating the dignitaries.

Dignitaries present included Deputy Director (RD) Tenzin Jambey, DPO S.W. Mosobi, DMO Dr. Thutan Lhamu, DVO Dr. A. Tamin, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, OC SB Kesang Norbu, and CO Lhou Khoda Oniya, along with other officials of Tawang and Jang Sub-Division.

Following the camp, the DC and senior officers inspected Rho Govt. Upper Primary School, Shyaro Govt. Residential School, and PM SHRI Yangla Gonpa School, reviewing projects and interacting with teachers.

The camp concluded successfully, underscoring the district administration’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and effective service delivery.