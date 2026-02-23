Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Launched at Bulla in Lower Subansiri

BULLA: The outreach programme Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 was formally launched at Government Middle School, Bulla, on February 23, 2026, with an aim to deliver essential government services and welfare schemes directly to people at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Mrs Oli Perme, inaugurated the initiative in the presence of District Programme Officer Dr. Joram Tatum, Heads of Departments, PRI members and local villagers. Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the programme seeks to ensure last-mile delivery of government benefits, particularly for residents in remote areas.

She highlighted that the initiative reflects the district administration’s commitment to making governance more accessible, transparent and efficient by bringing services closer to citizens. Officials from various departments participated in the camp, providing on-the-spot services and raising awareness about flagship schemes of both the State and Central Governments.

During the programme, beneficiaries were guided on eligibility criteria, application procedures and available benefits under different welfare initiatives. Villagers welcomed the outreach effort, noting that such camps help reduce the need for long-distance travel to access administrative services.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to continue organising similar programmes across the district to promote inclusive development and ensure holistic welfare for all sections of society.