Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

RUNNE ( East Siang )- The Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 outreach programme was organised at UPS Runne in East Siang district on February 13 as part of the district administration’s initiative to deliver essential government services at the grassroots level. The programme brought together multiple departments to provide on-the-spot assistance and awareness about welfare schemes to rural residents.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, accompanied by ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, Nodal Officer SAKD-cum-DPO Tatak Mibang, Lead Bank Manager Putul Basumatary, and other officials, visited departmental stalls and interacted with beneficiaries. Officials said the initiative aimed to improve accessibility of services in remote areas while strengthening last-mile delivery of government schemes.

During the event, Darang urged PRI members, gaon burahs and village-level functionaries to intensify awareness campaigns to ensure eligible households are covered under healthcare initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Arunachal Arogya Yojana (CMAAY) and other social security programmes. He also emphasised the need to tap the agricultural potential of the region and encouraged departments to expand support for farmers through mechanisation schemes, including access to tractors and modern equipment.

According to organisers, 29 government departments participated in the outreach camp, with around 500 residents availing various services. These included issuance of Scheduled Tribe and Permanent Resident certificates, income certificates, Aadhaar enrolment and corrections, and registration under schemes such as PMJAY, CMAAY, Ujala Scheme and Dulari Kanya Scheme. Awareness sessions on welfare programmes and financial inclusion were also conducted.

Officials described the initiative as part of a broader effort to bring governance closer to rural communities and streamline access to public services. Observers note that outreach programmes such as Seva Aapke Dwar have become a recurring feature in Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative strategy, aimed at reducing bureaucratic barriers and improving citizen engagement at the village level.