Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held in Lekang

Several government departments provided welfare services and scheme benefits during the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp in Namsai district.

Last Updated: 13/03/2026
1 minute read
NAMSAI-  A Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp was organised on Thursday at Government Primary School, Rangalibeel in Lekang circle of Namsai district, bringing various government services closer to rural residents.

The camp saw participation from several departments including Transport, Aadhaar Enrolment, ICDS, Disaster Management, Fisheries, Veterinary, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, Textiles & Handicrafts, Bank, ArSRLM, Food & Civil Supplies, PHED and Police.

Welcoming the villagers, the Assistant Commissioner of Lekang encouraged residents to avail the services and benefits provided under the initiative.

The programme was attended by ZPM of 1-Lower Lekang Smti Hiranya Bikomiya Deori, along with heads of offices and Gaon Burahs.

Various welfare schemes including ANBY, ANPY, MIDH, CMAAY, PM-JAY, ANMPY and PMMSY were facilitated during the camp.

On the occasion, the Disaster Management Department distributed first aid kits to Gaon Burahs and the school headmaster. The chief guest also visited departmental stalls and interacted with officials and beneficiaries.

Officials said the camp received a positive response from villagers, who benefited from the services and awareness programmes conducted during the event.

