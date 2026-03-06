Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held at Seru Village

TAWANG- The district administration of Tawang organised the fourth edition of the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at Government Secondary School in Seru village, aimed at delivering government services and welfare schemes directly to residents in remote areas.

The outreach programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo as the chief guest. Other officials present included Assistant Commissioners Tenzin Jambey and Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, JMFC Tawang Bompi Gapak, District Medical Officer Dr. Thupten Lhamu, District Horticulture Officer Koncho Gyatso, CDPO Dondup Pema, and Gaon Burah of Seru village Muchut Ngawang Thinlay, along with PRI members and heads of various government departments.

During the camp, officials conducted awareness sessions on a range of government welfare schemes. Particular emphasis was placed on the installation and benefits of smart electricity meters, with authorities explaining how the initiative aims to improve energy management and transparency in billing.

Also Read- Army Marks World Wildlife Day in Pasighat

A free medical check-up camp was also organised for villagers, while a Jan Sunvai, or public hearing, provided an opportunity for residents to directly present their grievances and concerns to the district administration.

As part of the outreach effort, the Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture distributed hybrid vegetable seeds to local farmers to promote agricultural productivity. Meanwhile, the Education Department provided science and sports kits to Government Secondary School, Seru, to support both academic learning and extracurricular activities.

According to officials, a total of 123 villagers from Seru, Muchut, Gormang, Nodo, Shazing, Kangteng, Teli, and nearby hamlets benefitted from the camp.

Also Read- Cleanliness Drive Held at Daporijo Eco Park

Authorities said the initiative reflects the district administration’s continued focus on improving last-mile delivery of government services, strengthening public engagement, and ensuring that welfare schemes reach communities in remote regions.

Following the camp, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo visited the Health and Wellness Centre in Seru village and inspected a boundary wall constructed to protect agricultural fields from wild animals.

The protective wall was built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in phases between 2020 and 2024, covering agricultural land across six villages in the area.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied during the inspection by Assistant Commissioner-cum-Deputy Director (Rural Development) Tenzin Jambey, District Medical Officer Dr. Thupten Lhamu, Block Development Officer Lobsang Choidar, and officials from the Health and Rural Development Departments.