Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held at Pansumthong

PANSUMTHONG- The Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 outreach camp was inaugurated at Pansumthong village under the Borduria Administrative Circle in Tirap district on February 25, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to expand doorstep service delivery and strengthen inclusive governance in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme began with a welcome address by Assistant Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer Yowa Anya, who urged participating departments to highlight their schemes and benefits for the public.

Representatives from multiple departments, including Health & Family Welfare, Information & Public Relations, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Power, and banking institutions, set up stalls to provide information and services. The Information & Public Relations Department also conducted an awareness programme on drug abuse during the event.

Also Read- Governor Attends Pran Pratishtha, Meets Youth Delegations

The camp was attended by Tirap Zilla Parishad Chairperson Adv. John K. K. Matey and Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran. According to officials, a total of 1,128 beneficiaries from villages including Pansumthong, Old Laptang, New Laptang, Terung, Sumsi, Lingdongthun and Pullong availed various government services.

During the event, an awareness drive on drug abuse and health and hygiene was launched, with around 500 pamphlets distributed among participants. Certificates such as ST/PRC documents and agricultural and horticultural tools were also distributed to eligible beneficiaries, particularly farmers from participating villages.

Also Read- APSHRC Holds Human Rights Outreach in Pongchau

Interacting with villagers, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran described Seva Aapke Dwar as an example of “governance in action,” stating that the initiative has improved public participation and awareness of government schemes while strengthening coordination among departments. He noted that similar outreach programmes, including Sarkar Aapke Dwar and Prashasan Aapke Dwar, have been organised in far-flung areas since 2018 to improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

Also Read- Report Highlights Challenges Facing State Journalists

The event witnessed participation from local chiefs, Gaon Burahs, PRI members and residents of surrounding villages. Pansumthong village chief Manwang Lowang expressed appreciation to the district administration for bringing essential services closer to remote communities and acknowledged the efforts of the organising team.

Observers note that Seva Aapke Dwar camps have become a key administrative strategy in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to reduce barriers to public services in geographically isolated regions while enhancing direct engagement between citizens and government institutions.