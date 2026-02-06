Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held at Bongkhar

TAWANG- The third Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp was organised on Friday at Bongkhar Circle, marking a key governance outreach initiative in one of India’s first administrative centres towards the Bhutan border under Jang Sub-Division.

The camp was inaugurated by Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang district, in the presence of Hakraso Kri, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jang; Tage Mooniya, Circle Officer, Bongkhar; Dr. Honjon Perme, Assistant Commissioner, Jang; Gaon Burahs, PRI leaders and heads of offices from Tawang and Jang.

Addressing villagers, the Deputy Commissioner urged residents to avail themselves of the services provided through the camp and encouraged them to raise grievances freely during the Jan Sunvai with district officials. She also highlighted the use of the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for prompt redressal of public issues.

Also Read- Weavers Informed About RMSS Benefits in Namsai

The outreach programme featured the delivery of multiple public services and awareness activities. A fire safety demonstration was conducted by the Fire Station, Tawang, along with an awareness session on forest fire prevention. The Department of Horticulture distributed persimmon saplings to beneficiaries, while science and mathematics kits and sports items were provided to government schools in Kharung and Bongleng villages.

Residents of Bongleng, Kharung, Bomja and nearby hamlets benefited from the camp, reinforcing the objective of Seva Aapke Dwar to ensure that government services reach remote and border communities.

Also Read- Full-Scale Earthquake Mock Drill on Feb 9

Following the camp, the Deputy Commissioner visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya, Bongleng, where she inspected the newly constructed academic block and mid-day meal kitchen shed built under the Golden Jubilee Scheme. She also reviewed older hostel buildings and classrooms and interacted with teachers and students.

Later, Angmo conducted a field review of preparations for the upcoming Tawang Tides International Kayaking Championship along the Tawang Chhu riverbed near Bongleng, Kharung and Lungla.

Also Read- Preparations Begin for 40th Statehood Day in Ziro

On her return to Tawang via Lungla, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by Hridar Phuntsok, Deputy Director of School Education, visited the Higher Secondary School, Lungla. Interacting with Class X and XII hostellers, she discussed examination-related challenges, reviewed pre-board performance and offered guidance and encouragement.

Officials said the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative continues to strengthen people-centric governance by enhancing accessibility, responsiveness and inclusive development across Tawang district.