Arunachal: Seva Aap Ke Dwar camp held at Ziro

ZIRO- Spelling out that Seva Aap Ke Dwar programme of taking Govt. services to doorsteps of the people was an innovative and pragmatic step by the Govt, Agri, Horti, Fishery, AHV & DD Minister and local legislator Tage Taki said that the programme was also a parameter to gauge the service delivery performances of the various line departments in meeting the aspirations of the people.

Participating at the SAD.2.0 camp held at Ngilyang Grayu Secondary School here today, Minister Taki informed the participants that Gujarat was a front ranked state in the country due to its booming economy which was an offshoot of its sound cooperative movements across the state. We need to follow the Gujarat model of healthy, collective and transparent cooperative societies in every sphere of our economic activities to make our business ventures credible and successful with collective efforts and wisdom, he said.

Appreciating the various line departments for partaking in the programme, Taki urged the district election office to speed up the Aadhar card seeding with election cards which presently stood at 43 percent. He also advised the four ZPM’s of the area to properly monitor enrollments of the eligible beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Programme (MGNREGA) and the Indira Gandhi National Old Aged Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS). He also advised the banks to expedite the disbursement of the Kisan Credit Card loans to farmers.

While visiting every stall put up by the line departments and encouraging the officials and staffs to provide the best possible services to the needy people visiting the camp, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime highlighted the important roles of information, education and communication (IEC) in making the programme successful. Our Lower Subansiri district should strive to be a front ranked district in the state and for that we must really work hard, he said.

The DC also appealed the officials and participants to cooperate with the UD & Housing department by segregating their garbages while disposing it off to make the garbage disposal system a smooth and effective one. Ziro is slowly and surely turning into a tourist hub and it is our prime duty to keep our valley neat and clean for which garbage management is a very important subject matter. For that, all the citizens of Ziro valley should cooperate and pool in together, he appealed.

27 line departments including General Administration, Food and Civil Supplies, Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Banks, Industry, Textiles & Handicrafts, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary, District Election Office, PHED, APEDA, Labour & Employment, Cooperation, Forest, Environment& Climate Change, Planning, Transport, Statistics, Block Development, Post Office, UD & Housing and Education took part at the day-long camp providing 2875 categories of various kinds of services to 1308 beneficiaries who turned up at the camp despite inclement weather.