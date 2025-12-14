Arunachal Set for PRI, Municipal Polls on Dec 15

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is fully prepared to conduct simultaneous elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies on December 15. Polling will begin at 7 am and continue until 4 pm across the State, marking the 12th general election to panchayat bodies and the third municipal elections for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), more than 40,000 personnel, including around 15,000 polling staff, have been deployed to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the polls. In total, 2,171 polling stations have been set up for panchayat elections, while 67 polling stations will function under the IMC and 12 under the PMC.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for voting in municipal wards, while traditional ballot boxes will be employed for PRI elections. The SEC said these arrangements were made in keeping with established electoral procedures for different tiers of local governance.

A total of 8,31,648 voters are eligible to participate in the elections, with approximately 7,59,210 voters registered for rural panchayat constituencies and 72,438 for urban municipal seats. Official data indicate that female voters outnumber male voters in panchayat constituencies, with a gender ratio of 1,123 females per 1,000 males.

Campaigning for the elections concluded on December 13, following which the model code of conduct came fully into force. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured a substantial number of seats unopposed, including 58 Zilla Parishad seats, four IMC wards and over 5,000 Gram Panchayat seats. Some seats have remained vacant or were countermanded due to insufficient nominations or other candidate-related issues and will be filled through subsequent by-elections.

The elections cover 27 Zilla Parishads comprising 245 constituencies, 2,103 Gram Panchayats with 8,181 constituencies, and the two urban local bodies. The SEC has appealed to voters and candidates to ensure peaceful, fair and participatory elections, underscoring the importance of grassroots democracy.

Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025.