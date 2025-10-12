Arunachal: Septuagenarian and doyen of Apatani community Lod Kojee passes away

ZIRO- Septuagenarian and one of the most prominent personality of Apatani community Lod Kojee breathed his last at THRIIMS here today morning. His mortal remain is being brought to his native hometown Ziro for the last rites.

Kojee was born to Lod Siira at Kalung village under Lower Subansiri District in 1946. He was the first Apatani to matriculate in 1963 and also amongst the first batch to graduate in 1969. After matriculation he joined the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and passed the Pre-University examination from there.

He then graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat then under Guwahati University. In 1967, Kojee ably organized the first modified and centrally celebrated Dree festival of the Apatanis at Nenchalyang, Ziro. He was also an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and led a group of fifty students from the then NEFA to Bombay in 1966 on in inter-state exposure tour.

Kojee passed the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Examination and joined the State Civil Service on 15th March 1971. During the course of his service life, he established the Balijan Circle Head Quarters in 1976 now under Papum Pare District.

On 18th January 1977, Kojee joined as Youth Coordinator in Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ziro, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India on deputation. In 1983, he was selected from amongst the North Eastern States of India to participate in Commonwealth Youth Programme Diploma course for six months, sponsored by the Commonwealth Secretariat, London which had participants from 32 Commonwealth countries. During the course, he visited Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. He also attended the “Appreciation Course in Parliamentary Process and Procedures “, organized by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training, Loksabha Secretariat, Govt. of India in August 1985.

Kojee is the founder Chairman of ‘Lower Subansiri Govt. Employees’ Co-operative Housing Society’ established in 1984 which now runs the Blue Pine School, Hapoli.

Kojee was promoted to APCS (Senior Grade) in 1989. In 1992, he returned to his parent department and was posted as EAC at Tezu and Ziro. After his promotion to APCS (Selection Grade) in 1996, Kojee was posted at Tawang, Upper Subansiri and Changlang Districts as Additional Deputy Commissioner.

In recognition of his meritorious services, on 20th Feb, 2001 Kojee was awarded the State Silver Medal for meritorious administrative service by Govt. of AP. On 5th Feb, 2003 Kojee was promoted to APCS (Administrative Grade) and posted as Joint Secretary, General Administration, District Administration and Transport. Kojee finally retired as Director of Art and Culture, Govt. of AP on 29th Feb, 2004.

Post retirement, Kojee founded the ‘Govt. Employee Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Ziro unit on 3rd June 2005. He is also one of the patrons of Arunachal Vikas Parishad. Kojee was inducted as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh State Security Commission for the tenure 2007 to 2009. On 9th August 2009, he was selected as the Chief Advisor of the Meder Nello Council of Apatani community. On 12th October 2014, Kojee was selected as the Vice-President (West Zone) of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) for the tenure 2014 to 2017.

He was also selected as president of All Arunachal Pradesh State Govt. Pensioners Association on 10th Feb 2020. In 2021 Kojee was appointed as one of the Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council, Govt. of AP. He was also one of the members of the Governing Council of Tanw Supung Dukuñ from 10.5.2022 to 11.5.2025.

Meanwhile, Tanw Supung Dukuñ president Pura Sambyo and General Secretary Hage Komo expressed deep sorrow on passing away of Kojee and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.