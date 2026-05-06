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Arunachal: Seppa Police Crack Down on Drugs, Child Labour

Police arrested four accused in a narcotics case while authorities rescued seven minors during a child labour crackdown in Seppa market.

Last Updated: 06/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Seppa Police Crack Down on Drugs, Child Labour

SEPPA: Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted a dual enforcement operation in Seppa involving a narcotics seizure and a crackdown on child labour, resulting in the arrest of four accused persons and the rescue of seven minors from commercial establishments.

Officials stated that the police operation led to the seizure of suspected narcotic substances and the apprehension of four individuals under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

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The police team was commended for carrying out the operation with what officials termed legal diligence, transparency and procedural compliance. Investigators are currently probing possible links to a larger narcotics network.

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The state government reiterated its commitment to strengthening anti-drug enforcement measures through coordinated policing, public cooperation and awareness campaigns aimed at building a drug-free society.

Arunachal: Seppa Police Crack Down on Drugs, Child Labour

In a separate operation, district authorities conducted a rescue drive against child labour across several locations in Seppa market, including garages, car wash centres and shops.

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The drive was led by Town Magistrate Tashi W. Thongdok along with Labour and Employment Officer Ashok Sonam, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Chacho D. Bagang, police personnel led by Sub-Inspector D. Tachang, and officials from the District Child Protection Unit.

During the inspection, seven minors allegedly engaged in labour were rescued from different establishments. Officials stated that the children were subsequently produced before the competent authority and shifted to a Child Care Institution for protection, rehabilitation and further support services.

Authorities said the operation forms part of broader efforts to address child exploitation and strengthen enforcement of child protection laws in the district.

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Last Updated: 06/05/2026
1 minute read
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