Arunachal: Seppa Police Bust Ganja Trafficking Network, 210 Kgs Seized; 3 Arrested

SEPPA- In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Seppa Police have unearthed a large-scale ganja (cannabis) supply network, seizing over 210 kilograms of contraband valued at approximately ₹60 lakhs and arresting three individuals involved.

The operation began on 15th June, when police arrested one Passang Doka, a resident of Transport Colony, Seppa, for illegal possession of 5.010 kg of ganja.

The seizure was made during a house search conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Tashi Thongdok (EAC Seppa) and independent witnesses.

Also Read- One Drug Peddler Nabbed with Heroin in East Siang under Operation Dawn 2.0

A case was promptly registered under Seppa PS Case No. 20/2025 under Sections 20(b)(II)(B)/27 of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the source of the contraband—Tsering Phuntso, a resident of Kalaktang area. Acting swiftly, a police team led by DySP (HQ) Mibom Yirang, Inspector S. Chena (OC Seppa PS), and other officers, under the overall supervision of SP East Kameng Kamdam Sikom, proceeded to Kalaktang on 18th June.

Also Read- Minor Girl Rescued from Human Trafficking Network in Upper Subansiri; 5 Arrested

With assistance from Kalaktang Police and in the presence of EAC Kalaktang Pema Dorjee, the team intercepted Tsering Phuntso between Kalaktang and Rangthangzorpam village and seized a gunny bag containing suspected ganja.

A subsequent raid at the residence of Yeshi Wangdi in Rangthangzorpam led to the recovery of nine gunny bags of suspected ganja. The total contraband weighed approximately 210 kg and was seized and sealed on the spot under proper legal procedures.

Arrested individuals include:

Tsering Phuntso

Yeshi Wangdi

Passang Doka, initial accused from Seppa

All three are believed to be part of an interlinked narcotics supply chain. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the network.