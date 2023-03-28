ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

One vehicle that was purchased from the robbed money, a revolver, and a two-wheeler used to commit the robbery, informed police sources.

Last Updated: March 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

SEPPA-  The main accused wanted in  ATM robbery case in Seppa has been arrested by East Kameng Police. The police also recovered Rs 20 Lakhs cash, one vehicle that was purchased from the robbed money, a revolver, and a two-wheeler used to commit the robbery, informed police sources.

The accused was identified as Taguk Rang (32 yrs) who is  employed as a contingency worker in the RWD department but his desire for easy money to repay loans made him commit this heinous crime.

Also Read- 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

An FIR was received on March 15 last from the SBI bank cash officer, that the suitcase containing 40 akh cash was snatched after firing two rounds during the process of ATM replenishment by a team of  bank officials at Type 1, Seppa town.

Related Articles

The Miscreant was wearing a bluish jacket and black helmet. He had parked his two-wheeler close to ATM, as per FIR.

Accordingly a case was, and investigation started . A total of 3 teams comprising 24 Police personnel headed by a DySP Seppa started working day and night to solve the case.

Also Read- 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

A last, with the help of several  CCTV footage, and witness statements  police success in identifying the person who committed the crime and arrested after a successful raid by a Police team led by SI Shakti Lamgu.

Police also recovered Rs 15,50,000 cash, Rs. 5,25,000 that he paid to 5 persons to repay his loan, a revolver used for committing crime, a two-wheeler, an Alto car bought by the accused from robbed money including a VIVO mobile phone.

The empty cartridge of two rounds fired during the robbery has also been seized.

Tags
Last Updated: March 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Itanagar: Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

Itanagar: Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

Arunachal: Two arrested for child trafficking in Itanagar

Arunachal: 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

Arunachal: 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

Arunachal: Pasighat police cracks a burglary case within 12 hours

Arunachal: Pasighat police cracks a burglary case within 12 hours

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button