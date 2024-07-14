Arunachal: sensitization programme on legal services for disaster victims held at Papum Pare

ITANAGAR- A one-day sensitization programme on legal services for disaster victims, new criminal laws, and women’s schemes was organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Yupia, Papum Pare District, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and the One Stop Centre, Itanagar, Papum Pare District, on July 13, 2024, at Lor Potung Village, Papum Pare District.

Advocate Taying Nega, Legal Aid Counsel, informed attendees about the role of the Legal Services Authority for disaster victims, explained how people can avail themselves of its benefits, and discussed Legal Aid and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim’s Compensation Scheme.

Advocate Nada Nampi deliberated on the new criminal laws, and Advocate Ribbom Riba explained how to access the One Stop Centre and Women Helpline Services, along with various women’s schemes under the Department of Women and Child Development.

She also made the participants aware of Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Dulari Kanya under the Sankalp initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Kani Nada Maling, President of APWWS, emphasized the importance of women and citizens being aware of these schemes and laws to better utilize existing government provisions.

She pointed out that due to a lack of awareness, many people do not know whom to approach for help, and organizing awareness programs will inform them about how they can avail themselves of legal services for disaster victims, understand new criminal laws, and access various women’s schemes.

She highlighted the APWWS’s role in advocating for women’s rights and ensuring that government schemes reach the grassroots.

Asst. Secretary General APWWS, Mrs Taku Yasap Tadar, concluded the programme with a vote of thanks. She expressed satisfaction with the programme, noting its necessity as many were unaware of how to access legal services during disasters and various women’s schemes. The team provided participants with contact numbers for necessary assistance.