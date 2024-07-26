ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: sensitization program on legal services for victims of drug abuse held at Pachin

The event saw the participation of around 300 students.

Last Updated: July 26, 2024
Arunachal: sensitization program on legal services for victims of drug abuse held at Pachin

PACHIN-   The District Legal Services Authority, Yupia , Papum Pare District in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and Kripa Foundation, organized a sensitization program on legal services for victims of drug abuse and drug eradication, along with group counseling, at Govt. Secondary School, Pachin.

Advocate Nani Modi provided insights into the legal services available for victims of drug abuse, detailing the provisions of the NDPS Act and drug eradication schemes.

Kenjom Doji, Senior Counsellor from Kripa Foundation, discussed the disease concept of addiction, common misconceptions, and its effects.

Advocate Oyam Binggep elaborated on the POCSO Act and the victim compensation scheme.

Advocate Kani Nada Maling, President of APWWS, emphasized the organization’s deep concern as a “mother organization” about the drug menace and its serious impact on the future foundation of society.

Tadar Ashan Nabam, Assistant Auditor APWWS and Headmistress of the school Nang Ekthani Mounglang , also addressed the gathering.

