Arunachal: Sensitization progm on JJ Act, POCSO Act, Child Marriage Act, held at Yupia

YUPIA- A one day sensitization programme on Juvenile Justice Act and Rules, POCSO Act, Adoption Rules and Regulation and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was conducted at ZPC Hall Yupia on Tuesday. The programme was organized by Deputy Director, ICDS Cell Yupia.

Attending the programme ZPC Papum Pare, Chukhu Bablu advised all the stakeholders to be attentive and use the opportunity to learn about the Acts, rules and regulations as ‘the matters to be covered during the programme were sensitive and required in depth knowledge of them’.

SP Papum Pare, Dr.Neelam Nega while citing “Poverty and Polygamy” as two main reasons for Juvenile delinquency called for parents to be more responsible in nurturing the child and keeping them away from committing crimes.

Mrs . Tana Chammaro, I/C DD ICDS Yupia, gave a brief introduction of the Mission Vatsalya.

“The erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development has now been subsumed under Mission Vatsalya from 2021 onwards.

The Mission Vatsalya promotes family- based non-institutional care of a child and aspires to secure a healthy happy childhood for each and every child in India and ensure opportunities to enable them to discover their full potential and assist them in flourishing in all respects, in a sustained manner. “Smt. Chammaro informed.

Adv. Kani Nada Maling , President, APWWS, Chairperson Oju Welfare Association, Adv. Anya Ratan and Juvenile Justice Board, Capital Complex Member, Adv. Oyam Binggep were the resources persons for the programme.

Adv. Anya Ratan enlightened the house present about the legal procedures for adoption and urged the participants to refrain from illegal adoption.

Speaking on the topic “Juvenile Justice Act and Rules”, Adv. Kani Nada Maling focused on the important role of Juvenile Police Officers, CWC and other stakeholders for the proper implementation of the Act.

Adv. Oyam Binggep spoke about the ”POCSO Act and Rules, and, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006”. She also urged the stakeholders to treat the POCSO Case Victims in a most sensitive manner.

Administrative Officers, Zila Parishad Members, Members of Special Juvenile Police Unit, Papum Pare, Medical Officers, Members of Child Care Institutions, Emmanuel Rehabilitation Centre, Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board Papum Pare, Para legal Volunteers, CDPOs, District Child Protection Unit Staffs participated in the programme.