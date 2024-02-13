Arunachal: Sensitization and awareness programme on POCSO, JJ Act and Adoption Regulations held at Seppa

SEPPA- The sensitization and awareness programme on “The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO)”, “Juvenile Justice Act, 2015” and “Adoption Regulations” was conducted in Seppa, East Kameng district on Tuesday by the District Child Protection Unit of the Women & Child Development (WCD) Department, Seppa.

Mrs Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, ICDS Cell –Cum- District Child Protection Officer, Seppa highlighted the aims and objectives of the awareness programme.

Addressing the participant, Additional Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam urged everyone to “champion for the cause of child’s right and justice”. During the meeting, James Dado, Circle Officer, Seppa urged all to be aware of the POCSO Act, 2012 and its Rules.

Miss Mefang Pabing, Advocate (Member of District Legal Service Authority) highlighted the provisions of POCSO Act, 2012 and its punishments. “Most of the POCSO cases are generally committed in the institutions and home”, Advocate Pabing said.

While deliberating on Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Raju Bodo, Advocate (Member of District Legal Service Authority) highlighted about the justice delivery mechanism involving with the Child In Need Of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Child In Conflict With Law (CCL).

Advocate Rajiv Chiri, Member of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Seppa sensitized the meeting about the importance of legal adoption of the child. “The rate of legal adoption of Children in Arunachal Pradesh is very low due to lack of awareness” he said.

The programme was attended by the members of the Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, Child Care Institutes, CDPOs, Legal Officer, Protection Officer, Legal Luminaries, Police Personnel, Teachers, Social Workers and the District Child Protection Officer.