Arunachal: Seminar on Securities Market held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) & NSE (National Stock Exchange) conducted a Seminar program on “Securities Market” at Himalayan University on on 10th September.

The keynote speakers for the program were Shree Bumchu Krong, SHO, representing cyber Crime Department , Shree Gaurav Kumar, AGM, representing SEBI and Shree Chinmay Malik , Manger representing NSE.

The program was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University Prof. Venugopal Rao along with faculties and students of the university, the program were coordinated by Shree Sachin Kumar, deputy manager of NSE regional office, Itanagar & Asst. Professor Dumo Lollen, HoD , Department of Commerce, HU.

The VC highlighted about the importance of financial literacy which must be acquired among the younger generation.

Shree Bumchu Krong SHO spoke about the cyber crime which in recent times the State of Arunachal Pradesh have witness steep rise, he highlighted how to detect and take precautions against such cyber fraud.

Shree Gaurav Kumar, AGM, representing SEBI enlighten the audience about the Regulatory roles in protecting the interest of Investors and how students can seeks career opportunity in SEBI.

Furthermore Shree Chinmay Malik of NSE highlighted different financial instruments which an ordinary individuals could invest their hard earned money and get benefited in generating good financial resources for oneself.