Arunachal: Seminar on Potential Crops Held at CAU Pasighat

PASIGHAT- A State-Level Seminar-cum-Workshop on “Exploring Potential Crops for Food and Nutritional Security among Hill Farmers of Arunachal Pradesh” was organised at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (CAU), Pasighat, on December 18.

The programme was conducted with financial support from the All India Coordinated Research Network (AICRN) on Potential Crops under ICAR–NBPGR, New Delhi.

The programme commenced with an exposure visit to the experimental fields at CHF, followed by a field visit to buckwheat cultivation under oil palm plantations at the College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat. The visits were aimed at providing farmers with practical insights into diversified and integrated cropping systems suitable for hill agriculture.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Dr. L. Wangchu, Dean, CHF, Pasighat, who emphasised the importance of potential crops as alternatives to rice for improving nutritional security, climate resilience, and sustainability in hill farming systems. He underlined the need to promote crops that are better adapted to changing climatic conditions.

Prof. P. Debnath, Chief Organising Secretary of the programme, briefed participants on the objectives of the seminar, the progress of potential crops in Arunachal Pradesh, and future plans. He also encouraged farmers by facilitating the distribution of critical agricultural inputs.

Dr. Shishil Pandey, Principal Scientist, ICAR–NBPGR, New Delhi, highlighted the role of the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources and the Second National Gene Bank in conserving crop diversity. He also spoke on climate change challenges and the health benefits of buckwheat, particularly for diabetic patients.

Dr. S.K. Yadav, Nodal Officer, AICRN on Potential Crops, ICAR–NBPGR, New Delhi, shared insights into the development of potential crops in the state, stressing the importance of value addition and income enhancement for farmers. Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean, noted that buckwheat remains an underutilised crop with strong potential for intercropping in oil palm plantations and integration with millets.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Dunggoli Libang, Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Arunachal Pradesh, reiterated the state government’s vision of enhancing farmers’ income. It was noted that the area under buckwheat cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh has expanded significantly, from around 400 hectares to nearly 5,000 hectares in recent years.

The programme witnessed the participation of 206 farmers from 11 villages across Arunachal Pradesh and concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Brijendra Singh Rajawat, Principal Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang.