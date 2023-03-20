Arunachal: Seminar on Nature, Culture and Literature in Northeast India begins at RGU

ITANAGAR- The Inaugural Session of the Two-Day National Seminar on Nature, Culture and Literature in Northeast India (20th and 21st of March 2023) organized by the Dept. of English, Rajiv Gandhi University in association with ICSSR (NERC), Shillong was held on the 20th of March 2023 in the Mini Auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University.

The seminar is aimed at discussing and deliberating upon the various socio-cultural, structural, linguistic and literary components of Northeast India and their representation in literature. More than fifty delegates from and beyond the Northeast of India have registered for presenting their papers and ideas during the different technical sessions to be held during these two days.

The Keynote Address for the Seminar was delivered by Prof. Bibhash Chaudhury, Head of Dept. of English and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Gauhati University.

The Inaugural Session was chaired by Prof. P. K. Panigrahi, the Vice Chancellor in-charge who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Welcome Address was delivered by Prof. Bhagabat Nayak, Head, Dept. of English and the objectives of the Seminar were presented by the Convenor of the Seminar, Prof. K.C. Mishra.

A message from the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University and Chief Patron, Prof. Saket Kushwaha was read out by Dr. Miazi Hazam. Prof. S. S. Singh, the Dean, Faculty of Languages, and Dr. N.T. Rikam, the Registrar and Patron of the Seminar, also expressed their views on the relevance of the seminar. Dr. N.T. Rikam was the Guest of Honour for the Inaugural Session.

Other important speakers who will share their scholarly views on the theme of the seminar include the Plenary Speaker Prof. Jyotirmoy Prodhani from NEHU, Shillong was also present during the Inaugural Session. Prof. Prodhani will deliver a Plenary talk on the 21st of March 2023. Padmashree Mamang Dai, despite her great interest in the Seminar, was unable to grace the program on grounds of health concerns and wished the Seminar a great success.

Other notable presences during the Inaugural Session were Prof. Sarah Hillaly, the President of the RGUTA, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences, Dr. David Pertin, Jt. Registrar (Aca. & Conf.), Prof. R. C. Parida, Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management, Prof. S. K. Jena, Head, Dept. of Commerce, Dr. Dharmeswari, Head, Dept. of Psychology, Dr. K. P. Singh from the Dept. of Social Work, other Deans, Heads and faculty members. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. C. K. Panda, one of the Coordinators of the Seminar. Ms. Bompi Riba, Assistant Professor, Dept. of English was the MC for the entire programme.