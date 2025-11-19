Arunachal: Seminar on Bhaktikal Held at JNC Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Department of Hindi at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, organised a One-Day National Seminar on “Bhaktikal Ki Prasangikta,” bringing together academicians, researchers, and students for an in-depth discourse on the continued relevance of the Bhakti era in contemporary India.

The programme began with a melodious group song by M.A. students of the Hindi Department, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh and other dignitaries, including Vice-Principal Dr. Leki Sitang; Prof. Oken Lego; Dr. Arun Kumar Pandey, Associate Professor at Rajiv Gandhi University; Dr. Prasiddha Narayan Choubey, retired HoD of Hindi at JNC; Dr. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Assistant Professor, RGU; and Dr. Chandra Shekhar Choube, Regional Director, Central Hindi Institute, Guwahati Region.

Dr. Harinivas Pandey, Head of the Hindi Department, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of the seminar’s theme.

Delivering the keynote address online, Prof. Nand Kishor Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur, traced the origins of the Bhakti movement to the Vedic knowledge tradition. He described Bhakti literature as transformative, shaping India’s social, religious, and political thought, calling it the “main spirit of Bharat.”

Guest of Honour Dr. Leki Sitang discussed the historical and literary impact of the Bhakti movement in Northeast India, especially among the Adi community. Chief Guest Dr. Tasi Taloh spoke on JNC’s academic legacy and thanked the invited scholars for enriching the programme.

The vote of thanks for the inaugural session was delivered by seminar coordinator Dr. Tokpet Pertin, with co-coordinator Dr. Banasiri Pertin and anchoring by Dr. Zebina Taki. The organising team also included Dr. Mumne Perme and Dr. Usum Jongkey.

In the first technical session, resource person Dr. Prasiddha Narayan Choubey delivered an elaborate lecture on Vedic Bhakti and its influence on medieval Bhakti thought. Session Chair Prof. Oken Lego commented on each presentation, describing Bhakti as “the light of human civilization.” Research scholars Dr. Tadam Ruti, Dr. Ainam Ering, Dr. Linu Ronya, Mr. Sony Runchu, Miss Santimo Nimasow, Mr. Techi Tagung, Miss Nabam Ukhu, and Miss Moomying Moyong presented their papers.

The second session featured Dr. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, who spoke on the Bhakti movement during the Mughal period. Dr. Chandra Shekhar Choube reflected on his experiences in Hindi education and highlighted Prof. Nand Kishor Pandey’s contributions. Chaired by Dr. Arun Kumar Pandey, the session focused on Bhakti consciousness and the contemporary relevance of Vedic knowledge. Papers were presented by Miss Beena Kimsing, Miss Tokmem Osik, Mr. Chuhang Batey, Dr. Rajini Mallik, Miss Luna Mahanta, Miss Nanang Ering, and Miss Pallavi Das (online).

Dr. Taro Sindik offered detailed feedback, and Mrs. Manju Pandey encouraged the participants with her presence.

The seminar concluded with active engagement from faculty, scholars, and students, enriching the academic understanding of Bhaktikal and its significance in modern India.