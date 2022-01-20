Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active Self Styled Captain holding the appointment of Brigade Commander of ENNG from Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in School Colony, Longding Town. During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one active Self Styled Captain holding the appointment of Brigade Commander of ENNG was apprehended.

The apprehension is a major setback to recruitment and extortion activities of ENNG in the region.

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.