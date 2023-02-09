Arunachal: Self-learning materials for Sanskrit distributed at RGU

ITANAGAR- A book distribution ceremony of self-learning materials for Sanskrit was organized at the VC secretariat of Rajiv Gandhi University, on the 8th Feb 2023 . This was a part of the Non-Formal Certificate Course in Sanskrit that started in the Institute of Distance Education, RGU in the month of September last year. This course is a joint collaboration between Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Itanagar.

Also Read- Reintegration of the Misguided Youths in the Mainstream: Need for an Effective Rehabilitation Policy

The ceremony started with a Sanskrit sloka by Govind Ji Mishra who is the faculty for teaching Sanskrit in the Institute. This was followed by a Sanskrit welcome song by Linu Ronya who is one of the students’ enrolled in the course. This was followed by an interaction of the Sanskrit teacher and the learners with the VC.

Govind Ji Mishra explained how the books have been made to simplify the learning of Sanskrit for its learners.

The VC distributed books to the first batch of students of this course. A total of 30 students have been enrolled in this course this session.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

He commented that in order to be successful one must add additional skills into one’s arsenal. This individual gain will make one capable to give back to the society.

“A guru is always a giver”, the VC said while explaining that an educator must try as much as possible in order to be able to give the best to anyone.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

It was also declared in the meeting that Sanskrit teaching will be extended to school going children in and around the campus at a highly subsidized fee. He said that this nominal cost is to add the feeling among the students that they are not doing this course for free.

This will instil a sense of pride and responsibility among the students as well as the guardians. He concluded his speech by stressing on how Sanskrit holds a plethora of knowledge within itself. Learning it will only add to the knowledge system of the learners.