Arunachal: selection tournament for 6th edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy begins

TAWANG- The district level selection tournament for 6th edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy began at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium, Tawang.

DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso and EAC cum DSO(Sports) Tenzin Jambey attended the inaugural function.

The inaugural match of football girls was played in between Lumla constituency VS Spartans team(Tawang constituency).

A total of 4 teams of boys and 3 girls teams for football and 3 teams each for boys and girls in volleyball will be taking part in this selection tournament which will culminate on 26th march 2023.

Speaking to the participants of tournament DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso Congratulated the players for being the champions of their respective block and constituency level and making to district level, he conveyed his wishes for further selection to perform at state level.

EAC cum DSO(Sports) Tawang Tenzin Jambey asked the players to be disciplined and maintain sportsman spirit.

He said that physical fitness and academic excellence should go hand in hand, being physically active makes our mind sharp.

He further said that we lack in taking sports in a professional way, with sincerity and hard work one can make good career in the field of games and sports.