Arunachal: Sela Warriors of Indian Army donates oxygen concentrators to the Community Health Centre at Jang

JANG- In a commendable gesture of support and community engagement, the Indian Army has extended its assistance to various institutions in Jang, spanning healthcare, education, and youth development.

The Sela Warriors of Indian Army on 9 Jan 24 have donated five oxygen concentrators to the Community Health Centre at Jang, fortifying the local healthcare infrastructure.

This contribution underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to aiding civilian population during critical health crises, ensuring that medical facilities are equipped to handle emergencies and provide essential care.

Recognizing the importance of education as a cornerstone for societal progress, the Indian Army has also initiated online coaching sessions for board classes.

By leveraging technology, Indian army is enabling students in Jang to access resources and support necessary for academic success.

In a bid to empower young girls and foster a culture of self-reliance and safety, the Indian Army has introduced self-defence classes for students from the eighth to twelfth grades at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jang.

These classes not only impart crucial self-defence skills but also instil confidence and resilience among young girls, equipping them with the tools to navigate the world safely and assertively.

Furthermore, in a move to promote holistic development among younger students, the Indian Army has provided stationary and sports items to the Upper Primary School, Yuthembu.

This initiative aims to encourage physical activity and creative expression among students, fostering a conducive learning environment that nurtures both the mind and body.

Brigade commander of Sela Brigade brigadier Vikram V Lawand handed over the oxygen concentrators to incharge Jang CHC, Sr. Medical officer Dr. Thupten Lhamu in presence of Adl. DC Jang, Hakraso Kri, Major Chena Ram Bera other officers from Jang sub divisional administration, Indian Army and public.