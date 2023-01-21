ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Seema Darshan for students held at zemithang

The border visit was organized by the Tawang District Administration as a part of the Vibrant Village Programme and was supported, with utmost enthusiasm, by ITBP and the Indian Army.

ZEMITHANG-  More than 50 Teachers and Students of Govt Upper Primary School Lumpo, Govt. Residential School Taksang, Govt. Res. School Zemithang and Govt. Res. School Socktsen, led by DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso, were taken for Seema Darshan at Khinzemane border, near the LAC, under Zemithang Circle on 20th January.

Interestingly, it was a first of its kind visit organized for the students who were very curious and excited with the program. The students were taken to Khinzemane, near the LAC, where they paid homage to the Martyrs of 1962 war and the Holy Tree.  The visit was also aimed to give the students firsthand experience of border areas & exposure of the harsh terrain and weather conditions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China in Tawang.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army organized the program in a befitting manner and provided refreshments and lunch to the students and visitors. A weapons display was also put up by the ITBP and 24 Sikh wherein the students were explained in detail about the various arms/ammunitions used by the forces. The excitement and ebullience was very visible on the face of the young students who were completely overwhelmed to see the forces operating at such an altitude in close coordination with Civic administration.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso informing about  the Govt. of India’s Vibrant Village Programme mentioned that the key focus area of the programme is on livelihood generation, road connectivity, housing, rural infrastructure, renewable energy, internet connections, etc. and called upon all the stakeholders to support and contribute in the development of Zemithang into a vibrant village. He also spoke on various initiatives on strengthening the already strong Civil Army relationship in the area.

ITBP and Army officers also spoke on the occasion wherein they motivated the young students to join the Indian Armed Forces as Officers.

