Arunachal: Security Forces Foil Potential Terror Plot with IED Recovery in Namsai

NAMSAI– Security forces in Namsai district successfully averted a potential disaster on Saturday, July 19, 2025, with the recovery of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Nongtaw village, located in the Piyong circle.

The discovery, made during a routine counter-insurgency operation, has heightened concerns in the region ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Arunachal Pradesh Police, was initiated based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of multiple hit squads belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and eastern Assam.

The IED, found concealed near a culvert, is suspected to have been strategically placed to target security personnel, according to official sources.

“During one such counter-insurgency operation, a powerful IED was recovered from the Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle,” an official statement confirmed.

Bomb squads promptly arrived at the site and successfully defused the device, averting a major tragedy. Namsai Superintendent of Police, Sange Thinley, noted that the recovered explosive appeared to be an older model, and further investigations are underway to determine its origin and intended use.

The recovery comes amidst intensified security measures in the region, prompted by intelligence warnings of ULFA (I) operatives infiltrating the area to carry out subversive activities in the lead-up to Independence Day.

Just days earlier, on Thursday, Assam Rifles recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Namdapha National Park in the neighboring Changlang district, underscoring the heightened security concerns.

The discovery of the IED has raised alarm bells in Namsai, a district known for its serene landscapes and cultural heritage, including the iconic Golden Pagoda Monastery. Authorities have since bolstered security arrangements across the district, with increased patrolling and surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.

Local residents have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The successful operation has been lauded as a testament to the proactive efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on dismantling potential terror networks and ensuring the safety of citizens in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the sensitive border areas of the Northeast.