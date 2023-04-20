Arunachal: Security Forces apprehended NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

LONGDING- In a significant development, the security forces achieved a major breakthrough on the intervening night of 17th Apr 2023, an official release stated.

The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police has nabbed the Self Styled Captain Wangbet Wangjen, a cadre of NSCN K-YA insurgent group, it added.

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

The apprehended cadre was a Self Styled Rajapio of Kanubari area of Wancho Region, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. He has confessed his involvement in threatening villagers and bussinesmen to extort money in the recent past, the press release had said.

Earlier in May 2022, he was involved in the kidnapping of the Head Gaon Burah of Laukxim village in Kanubari area of Longding District for defying his faction’s extortion demands. It led to the subsequently mass protest rally against the illegal action of the faction on 09 May 22 by the villagers, as mentioned in the press statement.

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

The arrest of the insurgent assumes significance because he was one was the key leader’s of NSCN K-YA who have been involved in intimidating locals of Wancho region to pay illegal taxes in last one year, it added.

The relentless successful operations by security forces in Longding District has generated a sustained pressure on the insurgent groups. Also for the locals, this is a big relief. Self Styled Captain Wangbet Wangjen was handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigation, the press release had said.