ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Security Forces apprehended NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police has nabbed the Self Styled Captain Wangbet Wangjen, a cadre of NSCN K-YA insurgent group, it added.

Last Updated: April 20, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Security Forces apprehended NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

LONGDING-    In a significant development, the security forces achieved a major breakthrough on the intervening night of 17th Apr 2023, an official release stated.

The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police has nabbed the Self Styled Captain Wangbet Wangjen, a cadre of NSCN K-YA insurgent group, it added.

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

The apprehended cadre was a Self Styled Rajapio of Kanubari area of Wancho Region, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. He has confessed his involvement in threatening villagers and bussinesmen to extort money in the recent past, the press release had said.

Related Articles

Earlier in May 2022, he was involved  in the kidnapping of  the Head Gaon Burah of Laukxim village in Kanubari area of Longding District for defying his faction’s extortion demands. It led to the  subsequently mass protest rally against the illegal action of the faction on 09 May 22 by the villagers, as mentioned in the press statement.

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

The arrest of the insurgent assumes significance because he was one was the key leader’s of NSCN K-YA who have been involved in intimidating locals of Wancho region to pay illegal taxes in last one year, it added.

The relentless successful operations by security forces in Longding District has generated a sustained pressure on the insurgent groups. Also for the locals, this is a big relief.  Self Styled Captain Wangbet Wangjen was handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigation, the press release had said.

Tags
Last Updated: April 20, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Arunachal : Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Itanagar: Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

Itanagar: Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

Arunachal: Two arrested for child trafficking in Itanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button