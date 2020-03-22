Arunachal: Section 144 Cr PC imposed in West Kameng and Lower Siang

Itanagar

West Kameng and Lower Siang district administrations of Arunachal Pradesh has issued prohibitory order and imposed Section 144 of CrPc in both the districts. In west Kameng it is enforced the from 9 pm of March 22 to 5 AM of March 23 and in Lower siang district it will enforced till 12 night of March 22.

The prohibitory issues under section 144 of CrPC by Deputy Commissioner cum district Magistrate of both the districts said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19 it is necessary to prohibit certain activities within West Kameng district, the order said.

Public gathering of more than 4 persons at a place is prohibited. All government and private institution, shops, Markets, shopping complex, Malls shall be remain closed. Assembly of devotees of any religion for purpose of prayer at any religious institution or any other such places and also any other gathering is prohibited.