Arunachal: Secretary PHED inspected water supply project at Buragaon in West Kameng

Bomdila- Secretary Public Health Engineering Department and Water Supply Rinchin Tashi has inspected ongoing water supply projects being implemented under RIDF and NEC by PHED Bomdila at Buragaon EAC headquarter and Jameri circle office headquarters.

Secretary PHED and WS informed that objective of his sudden visit is to take stock of actual progress of projects as well as to exhort contractors and field engineers to resume all the works which are being temporarily suspended in the wake of Covid19 pandemic.

Emphasizing on the importance of availability of potable drinking water supply to all, he urged the field functionaries of the department to work dedicatedly to the cover all habitations with 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) within year 2024.

He appreciated the team spirit of PHED Bomdila under Executive Engineer Niapung Konia and warned that those who failed to perform and deliver the target achievement under JJM will not be tolerated. “JJM is time bound which cannot be compromised due to few insincere officials” Secretary Tashi said. He appreciated the physical progress and quality of both the projects and told the Executive Engineer to get the suspended works resumed at the earliest.

Executive Engineer Niapung Konia has assured that remaining works of the project would be completed within current financial year if the full fund if given. EE Konia also briefed the Secretary about preparation being made to get the project of Jameri village & CO HQ inaugurated at earliest. EE informed that through this project FHTC have also been provided to all the households. During inspection, a plantation program was also organized at the WTP site.