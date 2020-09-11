Arunachal: Secretariat employees, Minister’s wife test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Covid-19 cases is in rising trend in capital complex. In a recent development where some employees of Civil Secretariat found positive for Covid-19 , on the same time Wife of a Minister is also found positive for Covid-19. However minister tested negative.

According to a govt notification, some employees of Civil Secretariat have been tested Covid-19 positive and as a precautionary measures, the auhtorities has decided to sanitize all the blocks and Civil Secretariat on 12 th and 13th September,2020. The secretariat shall remain closed on these two days.

On the other hand Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture and Horticulture goes into self isolation after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

In an official latter minister wrote ” My wife, Tage Yasung, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is a asymptomatic and under home isolation at my residence at Lempia village. I am NEGATIVE for COVID-19 but have decided to isolate myself for 10 days for everybody’s safety.

“Those who visitied my residence in the last five days are advised to get themselves tested, The minister wrote.

Meanwhile since last few days numbers of Symptomatic cases are also rising. Today Thirty Five out of 154 fresh cases are found Symptomatic.