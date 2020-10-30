Itanagar- The State Election Commission (SEC) Arunachal Pradesh has asked all district administration to be prepared and ready themselves for local body poll which include Panchayat and municipality simultaneously this year. The election may be held in this year and notification for this may announced any time.

In a order issued by SEC on Friday to District election officer (DEO) of all 25 district of state and two Municipal Executive Officer (MEO) that “ state election commission (SEC) is likely to announce soon for simultaneous general election to panchayat raj institution in Arunachal Pradesh and municipal bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat to be held during this calendar year”. The order said.

“ All DEOs (PR) and MEOs Itanagar municipal corporation and Pasighat municipal council are requested to be in readiness for conduct of local body election”. The order added.

The earlier local body poll was held in 2013 and election was supposed to be held in 2018 but delayed due to various reason.

It is to mention that there were 182 Zila parishad constituencies while 59 constituencies has been created which makes a total of 241.

Earlier there were 1787 gram panchayat and 428 gram panchayat has been created which makes to 2215.

And there were 7245 gram panchayat constituencies earlier and 1191 gram panchayat constituencies has been created and a total of 8436 gram panchayat constituencies are in all 25 district of states.

Accordingly there are 20 assembly constituency in Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) while 8 constituency in Pasighat municipal council (PMC).