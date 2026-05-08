Arunachal: Search for Missing Boy in Kameng River Halted Over Oxygen Shortage

SEPPA- The search operation for a 10-year-old boy who reportedly went missing after being swept away by strong currents in the Kameng River near Tari Bridge in East Kameng district was temporarily suspended on Friday due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders required for diving operations, officials said.

The missing child was identified as Nikam Sangdo, a Class IV student and resident of New Seppa.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Thursday when the boy had gone to bathe in the river along with three friends. During the course of bathing, he was reportedly swept away by the strong current.

Following the incident, Seppa Police Station launched an initial search operation in the area. After unsuccessful attempts to trace the child, Officer-in-Charge Taching Dingbang sought deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel through the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO), East Kameng.

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Officials said the DDMO subsequently forwarded a requisition to the Regional Response Centre in Bomdila, following which a six-member SDRF team arrived at the site and launched underwater search operations at around 9 am on Friday.

The SDRF personnel, along with police officials and local volunteers, continued search efforts along the river stretch. Officials said the team included trained divers and rescue boat operators.

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“We are facing difficulties due to the heavy current of the river caused by continuous rainfall, while low visibility in the river is further hampering efforts to locate the child. The operation is also being affected by a shortage of oxygen cylinders required for diving activities. However, all possible efforts are being undertaken,” Dingbang said.

Officials stated that six additional oxygen cylinders have been requisitioned from the SDRF unit in Itanagar and the search operation will resume from 8 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police appealed to the public to avoid entering rivers during the monsoon season and urged parents to closely monitor children, stating that drowning incidents tend to increase during periods of heavy rainfall.