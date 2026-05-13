Arunachal: SDO Warns Against Child Labour in Ruksin

PASIGHAT- In an ongoing effort to curb child labour and forced labour practices, a joint inspection drive was conducted across vulnerable areas under the Ruksin circle in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The inspection was jointly carried out by officials of the Labour Department, the Police Department, and the District Administration, represented by Sub-Divisional Officer (HQ) Sanjay Taram. The drive focused on enforcing provisions under the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, the Contract Labour Act, and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (ISMW) Act, among other labour-related legislations.

According to officials, the primary objective of the drive was to create awareness among employers, workers, and the general public regarding child rights, labour protections, and unfair employment practices.

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During the inspection, the team visited establishments and work sites identified as vulnerable to labour law violations. Awareness materials, including pamphlets and banners, were distributed among workers and employers. Officials also interacted directly with labourers to educate them about minimum wage provisions, working hour limits, workplace safety measures, and legal protections against bonded and forced labour.

Addressing the issue, SDO (HQ) Sanjay Taram advised members of the public not to engage children in any form of labour activity. He warned that repeated violations under the Child Labour Act would invite strict legal action.

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Taram also urged migrant workers to remain informed about their rights and encouraged them to report cases of wage theft, bonded labour, or exploitation to the police or labour authorities without delay.

Officials stated that the inspection forms part of a broader district-level initiative aimed at strengthening labour law enforcement and increasing public awareness on labour rights.

Earlier, a similar inspection and awareness drive had been conducted in the Pasighat township area on May 8.