Arunachal: SDE organised training for ITI instructors

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) launched an extensive Training of Trainers (ToT) program aimed at enhancing the skills of instructors from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the latest technologies at NIELIT Centre, Naharlagun here today.

The program focuses on three critical areas of Data Science, Web Development and the Internet of Things (IoT). The trainings are being held in three sets of 5-day each at the NIELIT campus. Vocational Instructors from various Industrial Training Institutes of the state are being imparted the training.

The program was inaugurated by Saugat Biswas, Commissioner, Deptt. of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SD&E) in presence of Er. Rintu Das, Director In-Charge, NIELIT, Anup Kumar, Scientist-D, Dr. Bimal K. Kalita, resource persons, officials of NIELIT and SDE Dept.

In his inaugural address, Commissioner SDE Saugat Biswas appealed the trainees to grab the opportunity to garner knowledge and skills to shape the young minds of the state in the field of emerging technologies for enhanced employability and entrepreneurship development.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Deptt. of SDE to equip ITI instructors with advanced skills, thereby fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability to emerging technological trends.

By participating in this program, instructors will gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in these high-demand fields, ultimately benefiting their students and aligning vocational training with industry needs.

The introduction of these advanced courses are expected to have a significant impact on the region’s technological landscape. The focus areas of Data Science, Web Development, and IoT are pivotal in driving innovation and efficiency across various sectors.

By integrating these technologies into the vocational training system, the program aims to bridge the skill-gap, foster innovation and boost local economy by equipping the local workforce with skills that are in high-demand globally.

Instructors will be equipped to update and deliver the ITI curriculum in line with current technologies making the training more relevant. The programme will also help the instructors in their professional growth within the education and technology sectors.

The ToT program is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and NIELIT in advancing technical education and fostering a skilled, future-ready workforce in Arunachal Pradesh.