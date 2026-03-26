Arunachal: SDE Launches Foreign Language Training

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has launched its first German and Japanese Language Training and Placement Programmes, aimed at facilitating overseas employment opportunities for local youth in Japan and Germany.

The initiative covers two batches comprising 11 candidates for German language training, currently being conducted in Hyderabad, and 41 candidates for Japanese language training in Itanagar.

SDE Secretary Bullo Mamu described the programme as an initial step towards enabling gainful employment for Arunachalee youth in international markets. He stated that the state government is sponsoring 70% of the total training cost, which includes visa processing, training fees, document translation, examination charges, medical expenses, and boarding and lodging. The remaining 30% is to be borne by the candidates.

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According to officials, the programme aligns with the Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026–27, which emphasises foreign language training as part of a broader “People-Centric Development” strategy. The initiative seeks to equip youth with skills required for global employment, particularly in sectors such as healthcare.

The department undertook mobilisation efforts through digital campaigns and on-ground outreach across the state to identify eligible candidates. Participants include Higher Secondary graduates, ANM and GNM certificate holders, B.Sc. Nursing graduates, and other degree holders. Authorities also conducted one-on-one counselling sessions with candidates and their families to ensure preparedness and sustained participation.

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Officials noted that the department had earlier implemented a pilot Japanese Language Training Programme, under which 10 female candidates were trained and placed in Japan as nursing caregivers.

The current batches include 52 trainees—comprising 43 women and 9 men—from 19 districts across Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting a wide geographic representation and notable participation of women candidates.

The department has announced that the next batches for both Japanese and German language programmes are scheduled to begin in May 2026. Mobilisation drives are ongoing, and interested candidates have been advised to contact the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for further details.