Arunachal: SDE Department mourns demise of AD Bullo Apa

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) mourned the sad and untimely demise of Bullo Apa, Assistant Director, who passed away after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Guwahati today morning.

Hailing from Ziro under Lower Subansiri District, Bullo Apa had joined the Industry Department as an Extension Officer (EO) in 2005. He had served as EO at Gensi, Ziro, Daporijo prior to his promotion as Assistant Director (AD) in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Apa had then served as ADI Koloriang with camp office at Ziro from 2007 till his transfer to Daporijo in 2015. In 2021, Apa was promoted to the post of Deputy Director Industry.

However in 2022, Apa joined the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) as an Assistant Director availing the option to join SDE Department which had bifurcated from Industry Department in 2014. He had been posted as AD,SDE Itanagar till date.

During the condolence meeting held today at the Directorate office attended by Director Tom Ratan, Joint Director Nenker Lailyang, officers and officials of SDE Department, the employees mourned the untimely passing away of Bullo Apa.

Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

They described Bullo Apa as a sincere and dedicated officer who rendered yeomen service to the Department. The officials also offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed the Almighty to give eternal peace to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of Bullo Apa will be brought back from Guwahati and laid to rest at his native village Hong.