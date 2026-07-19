Arunachal Sculptor Dr. Bahom Kaling Darang Honoured at Prestigious International ARC Salon

PASIGHAT: Acclaimed sculptor Dr. Bahom Kaling Darang of Pasighat has earned international recognition after receiving an Honourable Mention for his sculpture Burnt Ember at the 18th International ARC Salon Competition, one of the world’s leading competitions dedicated to contemporary representational art.

Organised annually by the Art Renewal Center (ARC), the ARC Salon is regarded as one of the most prestigious global competitions celebrating excellence in realism and representational art. The competition attracts thousands of entries from artists across the world across multiple disciplines, including painting, sculpture, drawing, and portraiture, with winners selected by an international panel of distinguished jurors.

Although the competition concluded last year and the results were officially announced in January 2026, the award-winning works from the 17th and 18th ARC Salon Competitions are currently being showcased at an exhibition-cum-auction hosted by Sotheby’s New York.

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The exhibition, being held at Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue, New York City, runs from 17 July to 27 July 2026, providing international exposure to the selected artists.

Founded in 1744, Sotheby’s is one of the world’s oldest and most respected auction houses and cultural institutions. Having artwork exhibited in association with Sotheby’s offers artists global visibility and places their work before collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the world.

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Dr. Darang’s sculpture Burnt Ember was recognised for its artistic excellence, craftsmanship, and compelling narrative. His achievement marks a significant milestone not only in his own artistic journey but also for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, demonstrating that artists from the region are making a strong impact on the international contemporary art scene.

The recognition further reflects India’s growing presence in global representational art and highlights the increasing appreciation of works created by artists from the country’s diverse cultural landscape.