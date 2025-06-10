Arunachal: Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

PASIGHAT- A coalition of scientists, researchers, and activists has called for the immediate suspension of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an 11,000 MW hydropower dam proposed on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh. The project, touted as India’s largest hydroelectric venture, has sparked intense debate due to its potential ecological, cultural, and social impacts on the region’s indigenous Adi community and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem

On June 9, 2025, a collective of scientists, researchers, and activists urged the suspension of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, citing significant ecological, cultural, and socio-political risks. Their key arguments include:

Ecological Risks:

The project is located in Seismic Zone V, the highest-risk earthquake category, increasing the likelihood of dam failure, landslides, and reservoir-triggered seismicity. The region is also prone to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), cloudbursts, and slope failures due to climate change, which could exacerbate risks.

Also Read- Tensions Escalate as Minister Ojing Tasing Faces Backlash During Siang Dam Protest Meeting

The Siang River supports a unique ecosystem with diverse flora and fauna, including rare species. The dam’s reservoir would submerge large areas, threatening biodiversity and disrupting the river’s natural flow.

The project could destroy the Adi community’s sophisticated terraced wet rice cultivation system, leading to permanent loss of farmland and traditional knowledge.

Cultural and Social Impacts:

The Siang River, revered as “Ane” (Mother) by the Adi tribe, is central to their cultural identity and livelihoods. The dam threatens to submerge sacred sites and disrupt the Adi’s spiritual and cultural practices.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) estimates that 40 villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts could be affected, with at least 13 villages at risk of complete submersion and 27 others losing farmlands. This could displace over 100,000 people, primarily from the Adi community, threatening their agricultural and fishing-based livelihoods.

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Siang Over Mega-Dam Project

Geopolitical and Strategic Concerns:

While the Indian government justifies the dam as a countermeasure to China’s upstream projects, which could reduce water flow by up to 80% or cause flash floods, critics argue that a “dam-for-dam” policy is risky in a seismically fragile region and may not effectively mitigate China’s actions.

Procedural Issues:

The collective highlighted a lack of transparent consultation with local communities. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act of 2023, which exempts strategic projects within 100 km of India’s borders from environmental clearances, has fueled local distrust and resistance.

The deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct pre-feasibility surveys has been criticized as coercive, escalating tensions with local residents.

Local Resistance and Broader Support

Local Protests: The Adi community, led by groups like the SIFF and the East Siang Downstream Dam Affected Peoples’ Forum (ESDDAPF), has been protesting since 2017. Protests intensified in 2024, with actions including burning a hanging bridge to block survey teams and demonstrations in villages like Parong and Beging.

Support from Rights Groups: On May 30, 2025, 30 rights organizations across India, including the National Alliance of People’s Movements, issued a statement supporting the SIFF’s demands to halt dam-related activities, withdraw armed forces, and ensure transparent, participatory environmental and social reviews. They also called for equitable water-sharing agreements with China instead of competitive dam-building.

Government’s Stance

Strategic Importance: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has emphasized that the SUMP is not just for hydropower but also for maintaining the Siang’s natural flow and mitigating flood risks from China’s dam. He claims the project will protect downstream areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh.

Public Outreach : The government has promised public consultations and allocated ₹325-350 crore for community development, including health, education, and sports infrastructure. However, locals remain skeptical, viewing these as insufficient to address displacement and environmental concerns.

National Security: The project is framed as a national security imperative to counter China’s potential water diversion or sudden releases, which could reduce the Siang’s flow or cause flooding.

Recommendations by Critics

The collective of scientists, researchers, and rights groups has urged:

Immediate suspension of dam-related activities, including surveys.

Transparent dialogue with local communities and implementation of the Forest Rights Act (2006) to protect indigenous land rights.

Exploration of ecologically responsible alternatives, such as smaller, distributed hydropower projects.

Pursuit of diplomatic water-sharing agreements with China to address transboundary river concerns.

The call to suspend the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project reflects deep concerns about its environmental, cultural, and social impacts, particularly on the Adi tribe and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. While the Indian government views the dam as a strategic necessity, local resistance and expert warnings highlight the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes community consent, ecological sustainability, and regional cooperation over competitive dam-building.