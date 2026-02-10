Arunachal: Scientists Promote Improved Groundnut Practices in Pasighat

PASIGHAT — A one-day field day programme on “Improved Groundnut Production Technologies in Arunachal Pradesh” was organised at Ngopok village under Mebo circle, East Siang district, in the standing groundnut crop field of progressive farmer Bhomi Borang Gi. The programme was attended by 30 farmers from Ngopok, Motum and nearby areas.

The programme was funded by the Directorate of Groundnut Research and aimed to demonstrate the benefits of improved groundnut varieties and scientific cultivation practices under local agro-climatic conditions.

The field day was conducted in a standing crop of the improved groundnut variety Khadri Lepakshi, enabling farmers to directly observe crop establishment, growth performance and the effectiveness of improved production technologies. Officials said the on-field demonstration helped farmers assess the suitability of the variety for adoption in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture Pasighat, emphasised the importance of adopting improved groundnut varieties along with scientific management practices to enhance productivity and increase farm income in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Pavankumar Goudar explained the key components of improved groundnut production technologies and highlighted the successful performance of the Khadri Lepakshi variety in the field of Bhomi Borang Gi as a live demonstration. He noted that the visible crop performance generated interest among participating farmers to adopt groundnut cultivation.

Dr. Gireesh Chand, Dr. N. Y. Chanu and Dr. Hari Kesh were also present during the programme and interacted with farmers, responding to queries related to crop management, pest control and yield improvement.

Officials stated that the field day programme served as a practical platform for technology transfer, encouraging farmers to adopt improved groundnut cultivation practices suited to the region.