Arunachal: Scientists, Farmers Meet at KVK Tawang

TAWANG- The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, was held at its conference hall, bringing together a range of stakeholders to review agricultural progress and plan future interventions in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. A. Tamin, District Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Officer (DVO), Tawang. Participants included scientists, officials from allied departments, farmers, bankers, and representatives of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), reflecting a multi-stakeholder approach to agricultural development.

Among those present were Radhey Lailang, Agronomist, Agricultural Development Officers (ADOs) from various blocks, representatives from NABARD including the District Development Manager, and the Chairman of Tawang Green FPC.

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Dr. A.N. Tripathi, Senior Scientist-cum-Head of KVK Tawang, outlined the objectives of the meeting, emphasising the importance of coordinated planning and evaluation. The technical session featured presentations by Subject Matter Specialists on the Annual Progress Report for 2025–26 and the proposed Annual Action Plan for 2026.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the timely implementation of agricultural technologies and extension services at the grassroots level. Participants deliberated on strategies to improve productivity, strengthen farmer outreach, and enhance institutional coordination.

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In his address, Dr. A. Tamin encouraged farmers to adopt improved and scientific farming practices to maximise productivity, particularly in the context of small and resource-constrained landholdings. He also stressed the need for convergence between KVK and allied departments to ensure sustainable agricultural growth and increased farmer incomes.

Officials indicated that such advisory meetings play a key role in aligning research, extension services, and field-level implementation, thereby supporting the broader goal of strengthening the agricultural sector in the region.