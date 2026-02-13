Arunachal: Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

RAPUM- A one-day awareness programme on scientific Mithun rearing was organised at Rapum Circle Headquarters in Shi-Yomi district, bringing together researchers, farmers, and local organisations to discuss livestock development strategies suited to the region’s terrain. The workshop was conducted by the ICAR–National Research Centre (NRC) on Mithun, Nagaland, in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation.

The programme focused on introducing farmers to science-based livestock management practices aimed at improving productivity and long-term sustainability. Sessions covered balanced nutrition planning, disease prevention protocols, improved housing systems, breeding strategies, and potential avenues for value addition in Mithun products. Experts said that adoption of improved practices could contribute to higher growth rates and better farm returns, although outcomes would depend on local conditions and consistent implementation.

Also Read- Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

Dr. Yathish H.M., Senior Scientist at ICAR–NRC on Mithun, presided over the event and shared field-level research insights and case studies from ongoing initiatives. The workshop also saw participation from local farmer leaders and progressive Mithun rearers, reflecting efforts to combine scientific inputs with community knowledge.

Mithun, a semi-domesticated bovine species native to the Northeast, holds cultural and economic significance in Arunachal Pradesh. Known for its adaptability to diverse altitudes — from highland areas such as Mechuka to lower valleys — the animal is valued for its meat and its role in traditional practices. Speakers noted that while Mithun rearing has largely been conducted through traditional systems, scientific interventions could help improve productivity and market integration without undermining indigenous practices.

Also Read- Arunachal Pushes Adventure Sports on Global Stage

Participants discussed the potential of Mithun-based livelihoods in promoting eco-friendly livestock farming, rural employment, and preservation of local genetic resources. Officials also highlighted the need to balance technological adoption with sustainable resource use, particularly in ecologically sensitive hill regions.

Local organisers said the programme aimed to provide farmers with practical knowledge rather than replace existing practices. Several attendees described the workshop as an opportunity to better understand disease management and breeding techniques, which are often limited in remote districts.

Also Read- Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

The event was attended by representatives of farmer federations, progressive farmers, and researchers, including Tadang Tamut, chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation; Maling Koje and Tanil Komi from the Menchuka unit of BRBWS; and Imsunaro Longkumer, a scholar from ICAR–NRC on Mithun.

Observers say such initiatives indicate a growing institutional focus on integrating indigenous livestock systems with modern research frameworks. Whether these efforts translate into sustained income growth for farmers will likely depend on continued training, market access, and infrastructure support across remote districts like Shi-Yomi.