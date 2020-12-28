Arunachal: Science Exhibition held at Town Secondary School Tawang

TAWANG: A District Level Science Exhibition was conducted today at Town Secondary School Tawang for the students of Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools of the district. Speaking on the occasion DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso, Informed that this year theme for Science Exhibition is “Science and Technology in day to day life.” He further requested the students to share the scientific ideas with others in the society.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his address congratulated all the participants for representing their schools at District level, he appreciated the hard work put in by students in preparing beautiful and attractive models for Exhibition. DC Tawang speaking about happiness and mind science discussed about quantum physics and reasoning. He also advised the students to develop reading habit.

DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama also spoke on the occasion and asked the students to create more awareness on COVID-19 compulsory use of masks and social distancing.

The student Participants and model of Higher Secondary school Jang was given adjudged as the winner of District level Science Exhibition which will further participate in state level, while Seru secondary School and Town Secondary were adjudged as Second and third winners at district level respectively.