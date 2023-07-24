ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

DC Tirap issued order, not to allow school children to attend classes who has the mark of eye infections.

Last Updated: July 24, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

LONGDING-  Following the outbreak of conjunctivitis, the Longding district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease”, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in a circular said.

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

As per the doctors, the DC said in the circular, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another.

Related Articles

According to doctors, as mentioned in the circular issued by the DC, conjunctivitis is indeed a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eye. The disease can spread easily from one infected person to another through direct or indirect contact with infected eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets.

To prevent the further spread of conjunctivitis, health authorities have recommended several measures. These include frequent hand washing, avoiding touching the eyes, maintaining personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and isolating infected individuals.

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

In response to reports from the Kanubari block education officer (BEO), Longding DDSE Taje Jilen confirmed that the circular for the temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division was issued.

“We don’t have the figure of how many students have been affected by the disease,” he added.

According to an official communique, suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district.

Tags
Last Updated: July 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal:Chau Zingnu  Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

Arunachal Cabinet discusses overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the Education Department

Arunachal Cabinet discusses overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the Education Department

Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button