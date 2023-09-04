Arunachal: School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

ZIRO- One teacher and one Staff of school management of a private school in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh was arrested on Sunday on charges of molestation and rape of several girl students, informed a senior police officer.

The parent had lodged a complaint regarding this matter. According to the police, the accused had allegedly raped around two to three students of classes five and six.

A case was registered at women Police Station ziro, regarding a molestation of girl students at Arunachal Public School at BSNL colony. The accused teacher has been apprehend by the Police and taken into custody. The identity of the accused has not been disclosed yet.

A case of molestation and rape of several girl students by a teacher of Arunachal Public School at BSNL colony, has come to light in Lower Subansiri district. A 50-year-old teacher of the school was arrested on Sunday on charges of molesting and raping several girl students, police said.

A senior police officer said that the principal was also aware of this matter. The principal of the school in the Hapoli area has also been arrested for not taking any concrete action against this crime.

Meanwhile, according to Subansiri Superintendent of Police Kenny Bagra, the parent had lodged a complaint in this matter, acting on which both the accused teacher and the principal were arrested on Sunday.

He said that the accused had allegedly raped around two to three students of classes five and six. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Women’s Police Station, Hapoli and further investigation is on in the matter.

A similar case came to light in the Shi-Yomi district in November last year, in which a school warden was arrested for sexually assaulting six boys and 15 girls.