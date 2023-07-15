Arunachal: school campus should be free from encroachments- Nabam Rebia

BEYSERNYALLO- MP Rajya Sabha Nabam Rebia called for collective efforts to ensure school campus are free from encroachments during a tree plantation and drug awareness program organised by All Papum Pare District students union ( APPDSU ) in collaboration with the District Administration at Govt. Secondary School campus, Beysernyallo under Sangdupota circle on Saturday.

More than 100 Saplings were planted around the periphery of the school , demarcating the boundary of the school. APPDSU has been working in close coordination with the DDSE and the District Administration in making schools encroachment free and obtaining LPCs for all the schools.

Urging all the public to remove their structures from the school compound and calling for cooperation with the administration the MP added that ” Once the land is donated to the government for any development projects , there can be no further claim on the land ownership,”

Lauding the APPDSU leaders for conducting the event in a remote place, Rebia advised the student leaders to understand the effects of climate change and promote sustainable modalities to mitigate it.

Responding to the Memorandum submitted by APPDSU for the boundary wall of the school the MP assured to provide the requisite funds.

The MP also announced 10 lakh rupees for a meeting hall for SHGs and another 50lakhs for a multipurpose community Hall for Khamyaar village.

DC Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu while responding to the encroachment issues in the school said that, ” The Administration has inspected almost all the schools in the district. If there is a consensus on the boundary issues, LPCs can be issued to the schools within a month.”

He further urged the public to take ownership of the government properties , and protect them from damages.

DDSE T.T Tara spoke about the education scenario of the district and highlighted measures to improve the performance of the students

DMO Dr.Komlin Perme spoke about the ill effects of drugs and appealed all to desist from drug abuse.

Senior citizen of the area Gollo Tallo and Tok Nanu, General Secretary, APPDSU also spoke.

Among others Bamang Mangha, Chairman, Science &Technology, Hods,Goan buras and buris, students and public attended the program.